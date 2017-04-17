APSU falls to OVC leader Jacksonville State

The Govs’ softball team traveled to Jacksonville, Alabama on Friday, April 14, where the Lady Govs suffered two losses to the Ohio Valley Conference leaders Jacksonville State. Game 1 saw a score of 7-0, and Game 2 ended at 4-3.

The Govs fell quickly in Game 1. The Gamecocks drew three walks and had three hits to jump out 4-0.

The Govs’ defense held the Gamecocks there with 4 runs, but APSU’s offense could not produce any runs themselves.

In the fifth inning, the Gamecocks sealed their victory with a 3-run home run from Whitney Gillespie.

The Lady Govs came back for Game 2 and hurt themselves early with four errors in the first two innings. These mistakes allowed the Gamecocks to take a 0-2 lead.

APSU tried to rally in the sixth, and Kendall Vedder hit a home run to make the score 1-2.

The Gamecocks answered the Govs by scoring 2 more runs in the bottom of the inning.

APSU fought back with an RBI from Kacy Acree and a single from Danielle Liermann brought APSU within 1 point of Jacksonville State. However, the Govs could not tie the score, which resulted in the loss.

The Govs now stand 2-10 in the OVC, and will return to action at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Belmont University.