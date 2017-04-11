Frank Burns elected SGA president

Frank Burns, president of the Theta Beta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, has been elected SGA president for the 2017-2018 school year.

He is the first member of National Pan-Hellenic Council to win this seat.

Burns also is the third African-American to become SGA President.

The first was alumna Camille Reese, now McMillan, in 1993-94, and the second, was alumnus Bryan Huffman in 2007-08.

In the end, Burns received 486 votes to Chisenhall’s 359, one write-in for former SGA President Will Roberts. Jordan Reedy, who ran unopposed, will serve as Burns’ vice president.

Burns currently serves as a junior senator in SGA, is president of APSU’s NAACP and is a student representative on APSU’s Diversity Committee.

Burns played an instrumental role in the NAACP’s “Drive to the Polls” initiative, designed to increase the number of college students voting in the 2016 elections.

During his tenure as a senator, Burns has authored legislation to remove the ‘Green Man’ from campus, allow students to donate their unused meals in their meal plans and allocate plots of land to NPHC monuments.

Other winners are as follows:

Colin Crist was elected executive secretary by a margin of 64 votes.

Haley Crawford and Hilda Grace Richardson were elected to the College of Arts and Letters.

Sierra Salandy and Purva Patel were elected to the College of Behavioral and Health and Sciences.

The College of Business senators will be Kayla Hardy and Johnnie Richie Jr.

Courtney Covington and Katie Robard were re-elected to their seats in the College of Education.

Senators for the College of Science and Mathematics will be Jonathan Bunton and Alexis Hill.

The three elected sophomore senators are Edward Douglas, Ella Weiss and Jonathan Bunton.

Junior senators elected are Taylor Preeneteri, Trenton DeLane and Chandler McKinney.

Clare Grady, Brandon Herbert and Dylan Cross were elected to senior senator positions.

All elected SGA members must maintain at least a 2.75 GPA, or 3.0 GPA for executive council members.

Newly elected members will be sworn in at the start of the Fall 2017 semester at the first SGA meeting.