Local group for LGBT citizens called, ‘Equality Clarksville’ organizes

Nine out of 10 people in the LGBT community have experienced some sort of bullying in their lifetimes, according to the Bullying Statistics website.
A new organization is forming in Clarksville, and it seeks to help those within the LGBT community who feel marginalized: Equality Clarksville.
Though she has now stepped down from the organization, Susan Larson is one of the founding members, and is also the founder of Susan’s Place Transgender Resources.
Susan’s Place has been a space where transgendered people can reach out for peer support that has been operating since 1995.
“We formed Equality Clarksville because we felt there was a need to raise awareness of LGBTI rights, and that is one area we were lacking in as a community,” Larson said.
One controversial legislation is North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” which caused an uproar when the government passed it. Recently, the North Carolina government has made steps to repeal that bill after all the public outcry.
“With the increase of anti-LGBT inspired legislation myself and others felt that the time was right to form a new organization that will help prevent those types of bills from marginalizing LGBTI peoples,” Larson said.
Equality Clarksville has had two meetings so far with the first being held at the beginning of March. The purpose of these meetings was to set the goals and leadership structure of the organization.
The group held a third meeting at the Tree of Life Center on Sunday, April 2.
“At the next meeting we will be finalizing the leadership structure and ratifying the organization’s bylaws,” Larson said. “Once that happens Equality Clarksville will be an official group that will strive to help protect those in the LGBT community.”
This meeting will help guide what methods Equality Clarksville will use to accomplish its goal.
“We are discussing the possibility of holding a pride march sometime later in the year, but that is still in the planning phase so nothing is set in stone at this moment,” Larson said.
Equality Clarksville has an active Facebook page that serves as a way for interested people to interact with the group and stay informed on what the organization is working on.
“Equality Clarksville will have open membership to any who are interested in the cause of LGBT rights, but there will be dues that a member will be obligated to pay,” Larson said.
After Sunday’s meeting Equality Clarksville will have chosen its direction in the future as an organization.
“I do not want this organization to stop at just LGBT rights as I want to see it grow to be about protecting all of the citizens of Montgomery County’s equal rights,” Larson said.
Questionable marketing & sales efforts of sex change clinic in Thailand on its website, and possible internet privacy violations.
I recently made three visits to Susan’s Place Trans. Resource, one after the other, within a five minutes’ period of time, to check on the last posts I wrote on its forums just before I had facial feminization surgery in Bangkok, regarding seeking advice on what clinics I should consider having the surgery done at. Since, it had been some time since my last visit to the website, I decided to do a search of my user name to find my posts. The first two visits I attempted to do a forum search for my user name that came back stating that the search items do not exist, then only on the third attempt, did the search find my old user name, but only three of the five posts I had written. This was just the beginning of the weird and strange. Much to my surprise, I discovered that they were changed and altered for the second time since I first wrote them and others first wrote their responses.
The first time this occurred was soon after I had surgery with Dr. “Ch”, and about two months after writing the original posts. After discovering this, I wrote an Email letter of complaint to Susan, the website owner, about me first noticing the changes to my original posts and the posts of others in response that concealed the over the top sales & marketing attempt about one particular surgical clinic in Bangkok. I never received a response from the two Emails I sent Susan. Coincidently, this clinic is the same one that Susan had recently had her surgery at in Bangkok.
Now after my most recent visit to Susan’s Place, as explained above, I discovered my posts and the post in response have been changed and altered again, apparently as a result of my letter to the website owner. The specific altered/deleted posts that were written in response to my posts had to do with “astroturfing” or offering an over the top, lengthily and detailed, positive review, or what should be called, a sales & marketing post for one particular Bangkok Doctor and surgical clinic. This is a violation of Google’s policies and rules that they take very seriously.
There appears to be aggressive cyber manipulation occurring at Susan’s Place regarding any topic that has to do with Bangkok surgeons and their clinics. I discovered this after experiencing a whole sequence of events after writing these posts on Susan’s Place, prior to, during, and after my surgery that strongly suggested that my online privacy was being violated, and after experiencing a less than desirable results from the world class doctor that did my surgery, who gave me no reasonable explanation for his failure to simply do what we agreed to, prior to the surgery.
After discovering these changes and deletions to my threads and post on Susan’s Place Transgender Resource website, and not getting a response to my Emails sent to the website owner, I spoke with one of the most famous sex reassignment and facial feminization surgeons in Bangkok. He deliberately does not market his services to foreign clients, and refuses to use online marketing. He also is the Head of the Aesthetic Surgical Department at one of the largest medical schools in Thailand. This person knows what he is talking about!
He spoke about the issue of aggressive and unethical online marketing & sales tactics used by many top SRS surgical clinics in Thailand that target foreign clients. He also mentioned that his own clinic’s website was attached and altered by competitors. He mentioned that medical tourism is very big business in Thailand and involves very large sums of money. He said the industry is highly competitive, and that is what is driving the lack of ethics in online marketing and sales in the sex change industry in Bangkok, Thailand.
The transgender community world-wide is shedding its seedy, and gritty image, and is experiencing much greater mainstream acceptation. But, it appears that the old time surgical clinics in Bangkok, Thailand that have been around before this new change in wider acceptation has not changed with the times. Buyer beware!!!
Questionable marketing & sales efforts of sex change clinic in Thailand on its website, and possible internet privacy violations.
I recently made three visits to Susan’s Place Trans. Resource, one after the other, within a five minutes’ period of time, to check on the last posts I wrote on its forums just before I had facial feminization surgery in Bangkok, regarding seeking advice on what clinics I should consider having the surgery done at. Since, it had been some time since my last visit to the website, I decided to do a search of my user name to find my posts. The first two visits I attempted to do a forum search for my user name that came back stating that the search items do not exist, then only on the third attempt, did the search find my old user name, but only three of the five posts I had written. This was just the beginning of the weird and strange. Much to my surprise, I discovered that they were changed and altered for the second time since I first wrote them and others first wrote their responses.
The first time this occurred was soon after I had surgery with Dr. “Ch”, and about two months after writing the original posts. After discovering this, I wrote an Email letter of complaint to Susan, the website owner, about me first noticing the changes to my original posts and the posts of others in response that concealed the over the top sales & marketing attempt about one particular surgical clinic in Bangkok. I never received a response from the two Emails I sent Susan. Coincidently, this clinic is the same one that Susan had recently had her surgery at in Bangkok.
Now after my most recent visit to Susan’s Place, as explained above, I discovered my posts and the post in response have been changed and altered again, apparently as a result of my letter to the website owner. The specific altered/deleted posts that were written in response to my posts had to do with “astroturfing” or offering an over the top, lengthily and detailed, positive review, or what should be called, a sales & marketing post for one particular Bangkok Doctor and surgical clinic by its employees masquerading as former patients. This is a violation of Google’s policies and rules that they take very seriously.
There appears to be aggressive cyber manipulation occurring at Susan’s Place regarding any topic that has to do with Bangkok surgeons and their clinics. I discovered this after experiencing a whole sequence of events after writing these posts on Susan’s Place, prior to, during, and after my surgery that strongly suggested that my online privacy was being violated, and after experiencing a less than desirable results from the world class doctor that did my surgery, who gave me no reasonable explanation for his failure to simply do what we agreed to, prior to the surgery.
After discovering these changes and deletions to my threads and post on Susan’s Place Transgender Resource website, and not getting a response to my Emails sent to the website owner, I spoke with one of the most famous sex reassignment and facial feminization surgeons in Bangkok. He deliberately does not market his services to foreign clients, and refuses to use online marketing. He also is the Head of the Aesthetic Surgical Department at one of the largest medical schools in Thailand. This person knows what he is talking about!
He spoke about the issue of aggressive and unethical online marketing & sales tactics used by many top SRS surgical clinics in Thailand that target foreign clients. He also mentioned that his own clinic’s website was attached and altered by competitors. He mentioned that medical tourism is very big business in Thailand and involves very large sums of money. He said the industry is highly competitive, and that is what is driving the lack of ethics in online marketing and sales in the sex change industry in Bangkok, Thailand.
The transgender community world-wide is shedding its seedy, and gritty image, and is experiencing much greater mainstream acceptation. But, it appears that the old time surgical clinics in Bangkok, Thailand that have been around before this new change in wider acceptation has not changed with the times. Buyer beware!!!