Govs Tennis wins first home match

The APSU men’s tennis team won their first home match of the season on Friday, Feb. 10, in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts.

According to letsgopeay.com, the Govs took a 5-2 win over the University of Southern Indiana.

Almantas Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh got a 6-4 win in the No. 1 doubles match for the Govs against Aaron Barris and Samuel Kiladejo.

In the No. 3 doubles match, APSU’s Alex Kartsonis and Chad Woodham took down Andrew Dones and Ilia Karelin with a score of 6-4.

The No. 2 doubles match was left unfinished because the Govs secured the point.

The Govs continued to win four of the six singles matches, which put them on track for their 5-2 victory.

Aaron Jumonville, Ozelis, Kartsonis and James Mitchell all claimed singles wins.

Their next match is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Clarksville, Tennessee against Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis.