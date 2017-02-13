Govs softball starts season strong

The Govs softball team faced South Carolina State and Kennesaw State in the Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament in Kennesaw, Georgia on Saturday, February 11.

According to letsgopeay.com, APSU won both games, which marked the first time since 2007 that the Govs have begun a season with two consecutive wins.

The Govs have also increased their streak of season-opening wins to six.

In APSU’s first game against South Carolina State, the Govs only allowed the Bulldogs 2 runs throughout the game.

APSU jumped out to an early lead after a Cassidy Hale’s RBI brought in Kacy Acree.

Hale went on hit three more RBIs and a two-run home run to help the Govs’ effort.

In the top of the fifth inning, Acree hit a three-run home run that would put APSU at a score of 12-2 to end the game.

The Govs were up against the Kennesaw State Owls for their second game of the day.

The Govs’ offense was held to only one hit throughout the first four innings, but the APSU bats came alive in the fifth.

The inning was kicked off with a home run from sophomore Carly Mattson. After two more hits from the Govs, sophomore Kendall Vedder hit a solo shot over the center field fence.

Junior Erica Inagaki kept the offense alive with a double, and advanced to third after a single from Rikki Arkansas.

Acree returned to the plate and hit a second three-run home run to bring the score to 5-1.

Another home run from Mattson and an RBI double from Allie Blackwood ended the game with a score of 9-2.

Freshman pitcher Kelsey Gross only gave up two base hits in the last three innings to get her first ever collegiate victory.

By the end of the game, Gross had only given up seven hits, walked two batters and got two strikeouts.

On Sunday morning, the Govs played St. Louis and got a 5-4 victory, reported by lestsgopeay.com.

At the top of the fifth inning, the Govs were down 2-4. APSU responded by getting two runners on base, which brought Danielle Liermann to the plate.

Liermann sent the first pitch over the left-center fence to give the Govs a 5-4 win.

Senior pitcher Autumn Hanners had six strikeouts in this game, allowed a total of eight hit, and walked two batters.

Later that day, APSU faced St. Louis once again and did not see the same outcome.

According to letsgopeay.com, the Billikens took over by scoring 14 runs in the first three innings. The Govs showed resilience by scoring five runs in their last two at bats.

Emily Moore and Mattson contributed to the effort with RBI doubles, and Lierman brought the final score to 5-14 after a two-run home run.

The Govs’ will be in action again on Feb. 21 at home against Middle Tennessee State University.