The trivial pursuit of generational facts

As students got ready for the big basketball games during Coming Home week, they come together for some competition and fun to form a strong community to support their fellow Govs.

The Govs Programming Council (GPC) hosted Open Mic and Trivia Night in the MUC on Tuesday, January 31. Students filled the tables in Einstein’s and supported their friends singing on the stage. Some students had a friend accompany them with an instrument while others braved acapella as they showed off their talents.

“I came to see my friends,” sophomore accounting major Katie Palmer said. “I’ve really enjoyed it so far. It’s cool to see the courage that everyone who performs has.”

While the event was not a competition, participants still had the opportunity to represent their organization and members were encouraged to come support one another. Students could sing as much or as little as they wanted of any song they wanted.

In the midst of the other Coming Home competitions, open mic allowed the organizations to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

“I am wanting these events [open mic and trivia] to help bring community. It is a way for organizations to socialize with each other more,” GPC coordinator and junior chemistry major Austin Sun said.

At the same time, organizations had a chance to compete against each other during trivia. The topics ranged from popular internet memes to celebrities. Each organization raced against the others to be the first to submit their answer to the judges.

“They’re asking a good variety of questions about stuff our generation would know. It’s really fun,” freshmen political science major Taylar Scott said.

In addition to the competition, trivia allowed the organization to work together and strengthen their bonds with one another. Open Mic night had the same results.

Students came to support their friends regardless of their organization affiliation and come together as a student body. Out of Coming Home excitement, students involved in all areas of the APSU community unified to support and represent the basketball teams.