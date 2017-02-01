Healy brings in 21 recruits on National Signing Day

For the second year in a row, Head Coach Will Healy has brought in a plethora of recruits for the APSU football team.

In Healy’s rookie coaching year, he managed to recruit the top class in the Ohio Valley Conference and cracked the top 10 in the Football Championship Subdivision.

This year, Healy was not only No. 1 in the OVC again, but also No. 1 in the FCS.

Ahmaad Tanner, running back James Tobin, defensive back Jack McDonald, tight end Jeremiah Oatsvall, quarterback Brevon Johnson, linebacker Seth Johnson, offensive lineman Brandon Dove, offensive lineman Elijah Brown, tight end Colby McKee, center Coreon Jackson, defensive back Caleb Florence, tight end Joseph Newberry, corner Mason Harwell, defensive tackle Owen Murphy, wide receiver Isaiah Norman, safety DeAngelo Wilson, wide receiver Kordell Jackson, defensive back Baniko Harley, quarterback Justin Satterfield, offensive line Trey Pruitt, tight end D.J. Montgomery, wide receiver

According to apsu.247sports.com, Healy recruited 12 two-star players and 2 three-star players.

The three-stars include Oatsvall and Montgomery.

Oatsvall, who comes from Brentwood Academy, is a 2X Division II-AA State Championship quarterback with a total of 34 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns, according to 247sports.com and brentwoodacademy.com. Oatsvall had offers from Army, Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Western Carolina, Navy and even a basketball offer from Belmont, according to 247sports.com.

“He’s exactly what we’re looking for playing the quarterback position,” Healy said. “He can do it for all of us.”

Oatsvall comes alongside McDonald, who is also a 2x Division II-AA State Championship player.

The second three-star, Montgomery, was also offered by Southern Miss and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Montgomery is a JUCO transfer from Holmes Community College.

“[Montgomery] will provide immediate help for us in the wide receiver position,” Healy said. “He’s a very highly recruited wide out that we really needed to add to the mix. He’s a big get for us.”

Tanner, Tobin, Johnson, Dove, McKee, Florence, Newberry, Norman, Wilson, Jackson, Harley and Satterfield are the two-star recruits listed.