Lady Govs outlast Murray State with strong second quarter

The Lady Govs entered the second period of the Battle of the Border with a decent 6 points.

Ten minutes later, the team went to the locker room now up by a commanding 23 points. Through the second, APSU (10-10, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) found strengths in the physical play of senior center Tearra Banks and success in sophomore guard Falon Baker’s defense.

The final score was 75-63, in favor of the Lady Govs.

At halftime both Banks and Baker led the court with 11 points each, also matched by 11 from Murray State (12-7, 4-2 OVC) forward Ke’Shunan James.

Banks and Baker continued their trend by having 8 of those 11 in the second period.

In total, the Lady Govs went 11-24 through the second 10 minutes.

However, where the Lady Govs found success, Murray State struggled.

The Racers were a cold 3-15 in the second, and responded to APSU’s 25 points with only 7.

However, MSU came into the third period and battled to quiet the Lady Govs.

Starting off the quarter on a 4-2 run, MSU soon set a new trend on the court, going 11 for 17 in the third, and 17 for 36 to close the game.

What seemed to be an unassailable lead for APSU was chipped away throughout the third thanks to a combined 20 points from LeAsia Wright and Jasmine Borders.

Murray’s offensive third quarter was powered off of seven red and white turnovers, and 15 Racer points off of turnovers.

By the end of the third quarter MSU, had responded to a weak second quarter by outscoring APSU 28-13.

Entering the fourth quarter, APSU led by 8 points before both teams started to trade blows for the final 10 minutes. Banks finished the game with a double-double behind 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Baker also had a double-double behind her 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Beth Rates finished with 8 points and eight rebounds, and Bri Williams and Shelbe Piggie also had 8 points.

“It’s the greatest win ever,” Banks said. “We were at our house, and we were not about to give up that easily.”

Banks also said perseverance is what propelled the game.

“We told ourselves to keep pushing and keep fighting, and we’re weren’t about to give up a 23 point lead,” Banks said on what changed in the fourth quarter to seal a fourth win in conference.

The Lady Govs will be back on the court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, as they travel to Martin, Tennessee to take on the University of Tennessee at Martin at 6 p.m.