NCAA facing concussion lawsuit

Student-athletes across APSU’s campus recently received a subpoena for student contact information of any and all student athletes that participated in any NCAA sanctioned sport. This subpoena comes after a settlement was reached with the NCAA regarding injuries to student-athletes from concussions.

Student-athletes were contacted under the federal law known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). This means that any university served with a subpoena for school or financial aid records is required to notify the student whose records/information was requested.

Names and contact information will be turned over by the university to the attorneys who requested said information by Jan. 27, 2017 unless otherwise objected by the student and their attorney.

The original lawsuit was filed at the end of Sept. of 2011 by Hagens Berman, a law firm known for its 1.6 billion dollar settlement in 2010 against Toyota for Sudden, Unintended Acceleration.

This lawsuit comes after many years of college and professional sports being called into question about the risks of concussions as well as its treatments.