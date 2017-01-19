Home / Sports / Basketball / Loos returns from leave of absence
Loos returns from leave of absence

Noah Houck 23 hours ago

APSU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dave Loos is set to return from a four-game leave of absence to resume his coaching role with the Govs.

Loos took a leave of absence to focus on his health on Jan. 5, before the Govs (6-13, 2-3 OVC) traveled to take on Tennessee Tech the same day. He is expected to lead the Govs against Morehead State (7-11, 3-2 OVC)  at 7 p.m. in the Dunn Center on Thursday, Jan. 19.

During Loos’s absence, Assistant Head Coach Jay Bowen took over his duties and went 2-2 in the position. Loos’s return means he will continue with his 27th season in charge and have the chance to further improve his record as the winningest coach in the OVC.

