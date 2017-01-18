Home / Sports / Basketball / The History of APSU-Murray
zach-glotta2

The History of APSU-Murray

Noah Houck 2 days ago Basketball, Sports Leave a comment 185 Views

The Governors will face the Murray State Racers  at the Dunn Center for the first edition of the Battle of the Border on Saturday Jan. 21, a 6:30 p.m. The two teams have combined 20 Ohio Valley  Conference Championships, with the most recent being APSU’s 2016 Championship. Eight 0f those 20 Championships have been this millennium, and Murray State, whether in regular season, conference or division, has been an OVC Champion since the 2010 season.

APSU last win over Murray State came on Feb. 6, 2016, when the Govs made the 66 mile drive to the R Sec and topped the hosts 76-73. Returning players Josh Robinson and Zach Glotta combined for 32 points.

Murray State has won nine of the last 10 clashes, and have not lost in Clarksville since Feb. 7, 2009, when the Govs slipped by 83-80 when Drake Reed and Wes Channels combined for 54 points.

The Govs sit at 2-3 in conference while the Racers are off to a 3-1 conference start in the new campaign. At the moment APSU finds themselves on a two game conference winning streak as they prepare to host  their biggest rival.

Related posts:

  1. Govs continue losing streak with loss to Murray State
  2. Murray State, APSU seeking first win in Battle of the Border
  3. Late surges down Govs and Lady Govs against Murray State
  4. APSU falls to Murray State in game 3 of women’s OVC Tourney, 73-90

Tags

About Noah Houck

Check Also

Trevor Merrill

Josh Robinson named OVC Player of the Week

Josh Robinson led the way for APSU Men’s Basketball by scoring a combined 62 points ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved