The History of APSU-Murray

The Governors will face the Murray State Racers at the Dunn Center for the first edition of the Battle of the Border on Saturday Jan. 21, a 6:30 p.m. The two teams have combined 20 Ohio Valley Conference Championships, with the most recent being APSU’s 2016 Championship. Eight 0f those 20 Championships have been this millennium, and Murray State, whether in regular season, conference or division, has been an OVC Champion since the 2010 season.

APSU last win over Murray State came on Feb. 6, 2016, when the Govs made the 66 mile drive to the R Sec and topped the hosts 76-73. Returning players Josh Robinson and Zach Glotta combined for 32 points.

Murray State has won nine of the last 10 clashes, and have not lost in Clarksville since Feb. 7, 2009, when the Govs slipped by 83-80 when Drake Reed and Wes Channels combined for 54 points.

The Govs sit at 2-3 in conference while the Racers are off to a 3-1 conference start in the new campaign. At the moment APSU finds themselves on a two game conference winning streak as they prepare to host their biggest rival.