Dave Loos to focus on health with leave of absence

APSU’s Athletics Department has announced that head men’s basketball coach and all-time Ohio Valley Conference wins leader Dave Loos will be taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on health. The leave will begin with the away game against Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Loos has been in a battle with cancer since the summer, and has been working to balance that fight with coaching. Loos has persevered through the fight, even returning to his coaching duties 18 days following the removal of a malignant tumor attached to the outside of his colon.

Assistant Head Coach Jay Bowen will fill Loos’s position throughout the leave, according to letsgopeay.com. Bowen served as an assistant coach for APSU in the 2001-02 season and returned to the role for the 2015-16 season.

“Our primary concern right now is the health of Coach Loos,” Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”