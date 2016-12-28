Breaking News
Home / Perspectives / Climate change should not be politicized
ben-carson

Climate change should not be politicized

Lauren Cottle 45 mins ago Perspectives Leave a comment 30 Views

Climate change should not be a politicized issue, but a discussion that engages the scientific and educational communities.

According to Pew, 67 percent of U.S. adults think that climate scientists should have a major role in policy decisions. Along the political line, less than half of conservative Republicans feel this way while 80 percent of liberal democrats do.

Climate change and the research behind it should not be a political issue that is a pro for one party and a con for the other party. This issue affects all citizens, not just liberals or conservatives.

Why has climate change become politicized when, according to NASA, 97 percent of scientists agree that humans are causing the climate to change?

An international science academies’ joint statement reads, “Climate change is real. There will always be uncertainty in understanding a system as complex as the world’s climate. However there is now strong evidence that significant global warming is occurring.”

However, politicians have expressed doubt over whether climate change scientists’ information is accurate or not. This fails to make sense because scientists know more about the earth’s climate than politicians do.

Furthermore, politicians usually have agendas behind the causes they support. Fossil fuel corporations such as Exxon drive many politicians’ reasoning behind climate change. Scientists’ only agenda is the search for the unequivocal truth.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted in November 2012, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

According to PBS, Republican Ben Carson called the climate change debate “irrelevant” and said “there’s always going to be either cooling or warming going on.”

Climate change should not be a dividing force between the two major political parties in the U.S. because politicians on either side may have important ideas surrounding climate change policy.

Some Republicans, including John Kasich, have said climate change is real. However, it is too late for our planet for the argument to only be about whether climate change is happening. Politicians on both sides should be figuring out what to do about it with the help of the science community.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change came to the conclusion: “Scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal.”

However, climate change continues to be a politicized issue because of the interests of fossil fuel corporations and resistance to change.

If politicians do not listen to the science community, they are ignoring the truth and the opportunity to get help from scientists to understand the right way to solve the damaging effects of climate change.

Related posts:

  1. Climate change: not our fault?
  2. Skepticism about science healthy in moderation
  3. President Obama not serious about change, Republicans say following State of Union
  4. Change of pace: The case for Donald Trump

Tags

About Lauren Cottle

Lauren Cottle is a senior English major and history minor at APSU. She is currently the Perspectives Editor at The All State. She is also involved in PELP, the Laurel Wreath Society and Phi Alpha Theta.

Check Also

fireworks-227383_1280

Do not worry about resolutions; take care of yourself

“New year, new me,” right? It seems kind of unrealistic to expect much to change ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved