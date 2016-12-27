Breaking News
Actress Carrie Fisher dead at age 60

Celeste Malone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars,’ has died at age 60, daughter’s publicist says.

This story will be updated accordingly.

 

