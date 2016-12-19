APSU to begin holding 3 spring commencements

APSU will be adding a third spring commencement ceremony beginning in the Spring 2017 semester to account for growing enrollment figures and higher numbers of graduates, according to an email sent out by the university.

The Spring 2017 Commencement will be held on May 5, 2017 in the Dunn Center. Graduates who will receive degrees at each ceremony are as follows:

9 a.m. – Students from the College of Arts and Letters; students from the Martha Dickerson Eriksson College of Education

Noon – Students from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences

3 p.m. – Students from the College of Science and Mathematics; students from the College of Business

Students who have filed for graduate degrees will attend the commencement ceremony for the college that includes their program. Students who have applied to graduate in May will receive updates from the Office of the Registrar to confirm ceremony times.

The university will continue to hold one ceremony in summer semesters and two during fall semesters.