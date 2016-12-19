Breaking News
Home / Featured / APSU to begin holding 3 spring commencements
TREVOR MERILL | THE ALL STATE
TREVOR MERILL | THE ALL STATE

APSU to begin holding 3 spring commencements

Ethan Steinquest 8 days ago Featured, News Leave a comment 850 Views

APSU will be adding a third spring commencement ceremony beginning in the Spring 2017 semester to account for growing enrollment figures and higher numbers of graduates, according to an email sent out by the university.

The Spring 2017 Commencement will be held on May 5, 2017 in the Dunn Center. Graduates who will receive degrees at each ceremony are as follows:

  • 9 a.m. – Students from the College of Arts and Letters; students from the Martha Dickerson Eriksson College of Education
  • Noon – Students from the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences
  • 3 p.m. – Students from the College of Science and Mathematics; students from the College of Business

Students who have filed for graduate degrees will attend the commencement ceremony for the college that includes their program. Students who have applied to graduate in May will receive updates from the Office of the Registrar to confirm ceremony times.

The university will continue to hold one ceremony in summer semesters and two during fall semesters.

Related posts:

  1. APSU awards more than 300 degrees
  2. APSU honors over 700 graduates
  3. APSU graduates over 200 students at Summer Commencement
  4. 87th Commencement Ceremony awards over 1,200 degrees

Tags

About Ethan Steinquest

Ethan Steinquest is a senior communications major at APSU and the Managing Editor of The All State.

Check Also

AP

John Glenn, first U.S. astronaut to orbit earth, dies at 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Glenn, whose 1962 flight as the first U.S. astronaut to orbit ...

Leave a Reply

Login | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved