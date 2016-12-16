Celebrities should use their platform to speak out

In a society that is so heavily influenced by celebrities, it is essential that they speak up about issues now more than ever.

Celebrities are role models. Along with fame and fortune, they are granted a huge platform to share their opinions on certain issues with their fans, and they need to take advantage of it.

According to The Huffington Post, Selena Gomez addressed the mental health issues she was struggling with during her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20.

Although Gomez’s speech was largely considered an act of bravery, it was interesting to see her speaking out, considering she had very little to say about the Black Lives Matter movement back in July.

Back when Kim Kardashian attacked Taylor Swift over Kanye West’s lyrics in his song “Famous,” Gomez came to Swift’s defense and tweeted, “There are more important things to talk about… Why can’t people use their voice for something that f—— matters?”

One Twitter user replied, “Good question! Why haven’t you or Taylor not said a thing about #BlackLivesMatter or police brutality?”

In a tweet that has been deleted, Gomez replied, “oh lol so that means if I hashtag something I save lives? No- I could give two f—- about ‘sides.’ You don’t know what I do.”

Gomez might have potentially saved a life speaking about mental health issues. She might have encouraged someone in a similar situation to come forward, but she deliberately dismissed a different issue because it does not directly affect her and that is not acceptable, especially for someone who is constantly under the spotlight.

Speaking out about issues is a necessity for celebrities.

Even actress Mischa Barton attempted to speak out against police brutality.

Did she go about it the right way, posting a picture on Instagram of her posing on her yacht? No, but at least she recognized that as a celebrity, her words can have a major impact on her fans.

According to NPR, Kanye West was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles for medical evaluation on Nov. 21. The cause was said to be stress and exhaustion.

According to the Daily Mail, West’s fans were supportive, tagging social media posts with the hashtag #PrayForKanye.

As fans, we understand that celebrities go through a lot, and we support them through any struggles they may face.

In return, when they speak out about certain issues, they are sending support to their fans – ones who might also be struggling with different types of issues.

Celebrities’ voices carry. Their voices are extremely powerful on and off the stage, so they need to use them.